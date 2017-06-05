Truck sinks in Lake Havasu after parking brake issue

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) - A truck became submerged at the Lake Havasu Marina late last week.



Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, deputies responded and upon arrival, a 2009 Ford F-150, with a trailer and boat attached, was located completely submerged on the launch ramp.

Investigations determined that the male and female owners had just pulled the boat from the water and were stopped on the ramp. The male driver advised that when he released his parking brake, the truck rocked violently and then began to slide down the ramp into the water.



The female subject was able to exit prior to the vehicle entering the water, but the male driver was not. He was able to swim from the truck and only suffered minor scratches.



The truck was salvaged by a local tow company and vessel salvage company.

Investigations are ongoing and alcohol is not a factor.