Neighbors concerned as trash pile blocks street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A massive pile of trash in one Mountain's Edge neighborhood has some parents concerned, and they say it's been in the middle of the street for several days.

Neighbors say the pile near Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue has garbage that could potentially injure children and say it's now attracting rodents.

"I think we all need to do our part to keep the area clean and keep the curb appeal," says one neighbor, James Dormuth.

13 Action News reached out to the Mountain's Edge Homeowners Association. They say they are aware of it and say they're taking as much action as they can. But since the pile is on a public street, it's no longer the HOA's full responsibility.

According to the homeowner, they plan to have it removed in 24 hours.

"I'm getting a dumpster out tomorrow," says the man living where the trash is.