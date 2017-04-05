Trash haulers fighting Republic Services' agreement with city of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - For years, trash in Las Vegas has been picked up by Republic Services while competitors have tried to loosen that iron grip.



The city council is voting Wednesday on whether to maintain the status quo.



Republic's exclusive franchise agreement with the city expires in 2021, but could get extended to 2033 with the vote.



Other haulers think it's time to change how things are done.



"We have no way of knowing if we actually have the best price for the best service," said Danielle Basson, the COO of Simple Environmental Services Group.



Basson says Republic could very well be the best company to do the job, but for the sake of the customers, it should be an open competition to find out.



Thousands of petition signatures have been gathered to try to prevent the council from voting for the extension.



Basson says some have characterized the battle as "David vs. Goliath."



Scott Seastrand is the vice president of Western Elite, a Republic competitor. He says he doesn't have a problem with Republic's service, but competition would be better for everyone.



We reached out to Republic Services for comment during business hours and didn't get a response.



Ahead of the vote, the city's planning committee recommended the extension.



It also determined an extension would have no fiscal impact for the city.



The vote is at City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It's open for public comment.