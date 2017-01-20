TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Signal timing issues at Patrick and Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - After receiving an email from a viewer about long waits at lights, 13 Action News investigated the traffic signal timing at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Patrick Lane.

On top of the timing issue, there's also construction. Clark County is working on road improvements to Rainbow Boulevard from Tropicana Avenue to Warm Springs Road. Construction started last February but is scheduled to wrap up this April.

We reached out to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Right now, officials are working with Clark County to re-time the area, and help with traffic flow.