TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Signal needed near Cactus, Valley View

The Southern Highlands area is expanding, but it's also causing traffic issues.

Most of the problems started a few years ago, and now drivers say it's just getting worse. In 2014, the Cactus Interchange opened up. That meant a new exit for drivers. You can also now cross right over the interstate.

The problem is, not all of Cactus Avenue has caught up with the expansion.

Soon, that's about to change. We reached out to Clark County, and there is a plan in place to install a traffic signal at Cactus and Valley View Boulevard this spring.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -