TRAFFIC TROUBLES: Downtown Summerlin traffic congestion

Two and half years ago, traffic near Charleston and the 215 Beltway wasn't a problem. Then, came Downtown Summerlin.

It's a 1.6 million square foot property, filled with shops, restaurants and entertainment. It's pretty easy to see why it's so popular, but not always the easiest to keep up with.

Arguable the most difficult spot, is when you're heading out of the area. Drivers heading north, toward Charleston, have to merge with drivers getting off the 215. That means cars going over 60 miles an hour are all of sudden merging with cars going about 25.

Well, relief is coming. This week, a permit is moving forward to adjust the traffic. The signals will be getting an update and a second right-turn lane be added, making it safer to access Charleston.

