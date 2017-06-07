Traffic problems in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer reached out to us about the construction and uneven pavement in the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street, so we set out to get some answers.

Commerce Street has been under construction for months. Crews are working to move and install new utility services underground. It's also part of a bigger plan: the Main Street / Commerce Street one-way couplet project. The idea is to make the area safer for pedestrians and bikers, but it until it's done, it seems to be making things more difficult for them.

We did reach out to the City of Las Vegas, about the uneven pavement. The contractor is planning to have that area of the street re-paved by the end of June. That means, starting tomorrow, Commerce will be a one-way street, between Charleston and Oakey boulevards. You will only be able to go southbound, and that's a permanent change. It also means we are getting closer to finishing the big downtown transportation project.