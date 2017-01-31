Woman says three man attacked her outside Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Three men attacked and attempted to rob a woman outside of the home she was visiting near Torrey Pines Drive and Harmon Avenue Friday.

According to Shannon Mullaney, she had just parked outside of her mother-in-law's home when a car pulled up beside her.

"They push the door open and then they just started kicking me and hitting me," Mullaney said.

Mullaney said the men punched her in the back of the head and tried to take her shopping bags.

"I was like 'stop, what are you doing?'" Mullaney said.

Mullaney said she began to yell prompting her husband to run out of the home. The men didn't get away with any of her belongings.

"We've never heard such a thing so scary," said one neighbor.

Mullaney, who delivers pizza part-time, said she is even paranoid to go back to work.

"I worry for any woman in this town," Mullaney said.