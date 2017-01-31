Woman says three man attacked her outside Las Vegas home

Current
Partly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 66°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 44°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
Partly cloudy
HI: 66°
LO: 44°
HI: 65°
LO: 44°
HI: 64°
LO: 46°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Three men attacked and attempted to rob a woman outside of the home she was visiting near Torrey Pines Drive and Harmon Avenue Friday.
According to Shannon Mullaney, she had just parked outside of her mother-in-law's home when a car pulled up beside her.
"They push the door open and then they just started kicking me and hitting me," Mullaney said.
Mullaney said the men punched her in the back of the head and tried to take her shopping bags.
"I was like 'stop, what are you doing?'" Mullaney said.
Mullaney said she began to yell prompting her husband to run out of the home. The men didn't get away with any of her belongings.
"We've never heard such a thing so scary," said one neighbor.
Mullaney, who delivers pizza part-time, said she is even paranoid to go back to work.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.