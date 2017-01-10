CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves taking garage door openers

People in a valley neighborhood near Town Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard are on edge after thieves targeted their cars.

The scary part, in some cases, is that their garage door openers are being taken, which is allowing the thieves to gain entry to their homes.

"You can tell they are pretty organized and they can get in and out pretty fast," said victim Wes Taylor.

Las Vegas police say this type of crime is happening a lot across the valley.

Neighbors shared surveillance video with each other on a neighborhood watch website. The video showed the same pickup truck and the same man going house to house.

"We noticed that the same person was walking checking out our car," said Heather Youngson.

The Taylor family had all sorts of things taken like their house key, their mailbox key, their car key, battery powered drills, saws and other tools.

The crimes happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

If you know anything at all about the incidents, you are urged to call police. Las Vegas police urge people to bring their garage door openers inside.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -