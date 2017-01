Thieves cut through the wall of a church, making off with hundreds of dollars in cash and musical instruments.

The pastor at Iglesias De Dios Restauracion Torre Fuerte says they discovered the theft when they arrived for Thursday services.

Parishioners say a bass, guitar and $1500 cash was stolen either Wednesday or Thursday, leaving them scrambling when it came to weekend services.

"Every time we come to church, we always have music for at least an hour," Ezequiel Romero said. "As a church, we never thought something like this would happen."

As the group was preparing to leave the church after patching up the hole in the back wall a member came in carrying the stolen base.

He told the pastor he found a man trying to sell it across the street, and when he told the man it was stolen from the church, he was told to take it.

Church members plan to spend the weekend installing more surveillance cameras in hopes of discouraging future burglaries.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -