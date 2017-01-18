The Westgate is the latest resort to do away with free parking, a trend that started with MGM Resorts in 2016.

The resort charges $10 for parking but offers validations for those that place a bet at the sportsbook.

Westgate is very popular with sports betters, and the parking charges come on the heels of a rough football season for the sportsbooks . Clemson upset Alabama in a game-winning touchdown at the NCAA National Championship, and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs.

Parking charges could help the resort offset sportsbook losses. A new report showed that Nevada's casino industry is finally making a profit for the first time since 2008.