Tesla in talks to test self-driving trucks in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Those big rigs you see on the road may soon be driving themselves and Tesla may be looking to test them right here in Nevada.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said it is already in talks with the automaker, but there's still a lot to be done before the trucks hit the road.

Technology would allow several trucks to self drive at a constant speed and near each other. The Nevada DMV confirms officials met with Tesla, but said the company has not filed an application to get a testing license.

Drivers 13 Action News spoke to said while it sounds more efficient, they don't think it will be safer. They said trucking is filled with judgment calls that only a person can make.

Ed Bodney said he's not convinced it's a good idea.

"The computer is only as good as the programmer," he said. "And unless that programmer is actually a truck driver and then you will have a lot of accidents."



David Luja-King agreed.