LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A teen received life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.



The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. near Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive. Police said two teens were crossing the street in the crosswalk when a Fiat failed to yield to the pedestrians and hit a 15-year-old girl.



She was transported to UMC Trauma in critical but stable condition.

Police said the 71-year-old Fiat driver stayed on the scene and was not suspected of being impaired.