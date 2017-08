LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A teacher in Las Vegas was targeted by thieves only days before the first day of school.

Nancy Brown teaches students who have learning disabilities at a Clark County School District high school. To make learning more fun, she chooses a new theme for her classroom every year.

"Having a theme that the students can relate to instead of just, like, inspiring words, helps them to see you as a person as much as a teacher," Brown said.

This year's theme "Reach for the Stars" was Star Wars inspired.

Brown packed up an estimate $50-$100 worth of decorations for her classroom in her car when it was stolen from right outside her east Las Vegas home near Mount Hood Street and Washington Avenue.

"Friends and family have talked about the crime rate in this area and how it was increasing, but I just didn't see it, and now I'm a victim of it, so that's kind of hard," Brown said.

Brown had paid off the car and is devastated it's gone. It's a blue Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 730-ZDU.