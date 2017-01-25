Talks renewed over 51s stadium in Summerlin

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 52°
LO: 35°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 52°
LO: 35°
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With the NHL in town and proposals underway for an NFL stadium, the minor league Las Vegas 51s could also be getting a new baseball stadium.
Talks are underway to potentially restart plans to move the 51s from their facility at Cashman Field to a new stadium in Summerlin.
The price tag for the new stadium could be around $85 million.
The land would be donated by the Howard Hughes Corporation and the facility would be right next to the new NHL practice facility in Summerlin.
The expansion of pro sports in Las Vegas was a big topic at Preview Las Vegas with the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. Business leaders argue the expansion of professional sports would be a positive in diversifying the city's economy.
So far, the 51s talks are still preliminary, and no timetable has been set.
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a full-time student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.