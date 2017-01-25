Talks renewed over 51s stadium in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With the NHL in town and proposals underway for an NFL stadium, the minor league Las Vegas 51s could also be getting a new baseball stadium.

Talks are underway to potentially restart plans to move the 51s from their facility at Cashman Field to a new stadium in Summerlin.

The price tag for the new stadium could be around $85 million.

The land would be donated by the Howard Hughes Corporation and the facility would be right next to the new NHL practice facility in Summerlin.

The expansion of pro sports in Las Vegas was a big topic at Preview Las Vegas with the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. Business leaders argue the expansion of professional sports would be a positive in diversifying the city's economy.

So far, the 51s talks are still preliminary, and no timetable has been set.