Suspected impaired driver hits Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A suspected impaired driver struck a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the 215 beltway and South Jones Boulevard. NHP said the driver who struck the car was suspected of being under the influence.

The trooper was in his car at the time. However, NHP reports there were no injuries.

The on-ramp at Jones Boulevard was briefly closed after the crash.