Suspected impaired driver hits Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle

Katherine Jarvis
11:00 PM, Jan 3, 2017
5 hours ago

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the 215 beltway and South Jones Boulevard.

KTNV
Nevada Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nevada Highway Patrol
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A suspected impaired driver struck a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the 215 beltway and South Jones Boulevard. NHP said the driver who struck the car was suspected of being under the influence.

The trooper was in his car at the time. However, NHP reports there were no injuries.

The on-ramp at Jones Boulevard was briefly closed after the crash.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending