Superintendent Skorkowsky delivers 2017 State of the Schools address

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky will deliver his annual State of the Schools address before an audience of educators, students and community leaders to highlight the district's growth and accomplishments.

With this year's theme being "CCSD By the Numbers," Superintendent Skorkowsky will give an update on the district's accomplishments, as well as the changes and improvements that can be expected moving forward.

Superintendent Skorkowsky will also present an update of his Pledge of Achievement's six key indicators of success - Achievement Gaps, Engagement, College and Career Readiness, Graduation Rate, Read by Grade Three and Student Safety - which are tracked regularly for data and progress.

The community is encouraged to follow along and participate in the conversation on social media by using #CCSDAchieves