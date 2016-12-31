Sunrise Hospital setting up triage tent for New Year's Eve

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With more than 300,000 visitors expected to ring in the New Year on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunrise Hospital is taking extra precautions.
A triage tent will be set up to handle an anticipated surge in medical needs. Extra nurses and doctors will also be on hand just in case.
"It's very important that we are prepared, not only for New Year's Eve, but prepared for any mass casualty that could occur in our city," said Daniel Llamas, EMS director for Sunrise Health System. "This tent is one of the only that's up and running in the case of something of significant size here in the valley."
Officials say when people get hurt, it's often alcohol-related. They also believe weather could be a factor.
