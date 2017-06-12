Study says Nevada 2nd worst state for working fathers

Current
The personal finance website WalletHub has released the results of a new study that says Nevada is the 2nd worst state for working dads.
Analyst at WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads. The data set ranges from average length of work day for males to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health.
Here are the results:
48th – Median Family* Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
35th – Male Life Expectancy
43rd – % of Kids Younger than 18 with Dad Present Living in Poverty
51st – Unemployment Rate for Dads with Kids Younger than 18
48th – Male Uninsured Rate
42nd – Deaths Due to Heart Disease Among Males (per 100,000 Men)
51st – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)
28th – Day-Care Quality
*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present
The top 5 states are:
1. Connecticut
2. Minnesota
3. Vermont
4. Massachusetts
5. New Jersey
The bottom 5 states are:
47. Louisiana
48. New Mexico
49. West Virginia
50. Nevada
51. Mississippi
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT
