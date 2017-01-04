Study: Nevada among top moving destinations

A new study found that Nevada was one of the top moving destinations in 2016.



Nevada ranked No. 9 on the list, falling one spot compared to 2015, according to the 2016 National Movers Study by United Van Lines.



In 2016, more residents were moving into Nevada than out of Nevada with 58 percent of moves being inbound.



The top 10 inbound states of 2016 were South Dakota, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, South Carolina, Washington, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona.



The study showed residents are continuing to flock to the western U.S. with 53 percent inbound moves, more than any other region. The South also saw a high number of people moving in with just under 53 percent of moves being inbound.