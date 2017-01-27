Study: Las Vegas among most digitally 'infected' cities

A study has found that Las Vegas is one of the most digitally "infected" cities in the country.



Cybersecurity company Webroot did a study that found nearly 32,000 of our digital devices are contaminated with malware, which makes things like tablets and smartphones vulnerable to hackers.



Las Vegas came in 7th on the list while Houston, Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, San Antonio, Dallas and Los Angeles lead the pack. Las Vegas is followed by Minneapolis and Charlotte, North Carolina.



Some tips to keep devices safe include using passwords, keeping security software up to date, avoiding public wifi, being extra vigilant about what websites to visit and storing sensitive data in the cloud.