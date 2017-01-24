Storms close roads at Death Valley National Park

Rain and mud left behind by a weekend winter storm have forced the closure of several roads in Death Valley National Park and resulted in a power outage at Park Service headquarters in Furnace Creek, California, about 150 miles west of Las Vegas.



Park Service spokeswoman Abby Wines said Monday that workers have been dealing with a power outage since Sunday.



The problem is affecting the staff's ability to use the internet and respond to visitor questions.



The park's hotels and major attractions remain open, with power. Major park thoroughfares also remain open, including California Highway 190 and Badwater Road.



Wines says the normally dry Amargosa River was flowing Monday across Harry Wade and West Side roads.



She says Saline Valley's south pass just outside the park's western boundary is currently blocked by a vehicle stuck in a 3-foot snow drift, and the West Side, Mustard Canyon and Devils Golf Course roads are closed due to mud inside the park that sits in the Mojave Desert.