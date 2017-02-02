NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his State of the NFL address around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The first question of the day: What's going to happen to the Raiders?



Goodell didn't say much, only that they haven't made a decision yet. He mentioned that the team submitted an application to relocate, but there's more work to be done before the NFL determines the fate of the Raiders.



The Raiders' decision to move to Las Vegas hit a snag on Monday when the Adelson family backed out of the stadium deal, followed by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday. That left the team scrambling to find an investor to come up with $650 million to build the stadium. So far the team hasn't reached a solution.

Goodell did make it seem like he and league owners are not fans of having anyone with ties to casinos funding the Raiders move.



"I don't see an ownership position in a team from a casino," he said. "That is not something that is consistent with our policies.



That could also make it tougher for Mark Davis to find funding at this point.



When it came to the Raiders perceived backup plan in San Diego, Goodell said the city would have to get a new stadium there as well.