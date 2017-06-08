Stadium Authority board to discuss UNLV agreement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There's still a lot that needs to be discussed before construction can start on the nearly $2 billion stadium, but happening Thursday, Stadium Authority board members are expected to talk about the terms of the Shared Use Agreement.

The agreements is between the Raiders and UNLV saying the college can share the stadium. The board is expected to go over how many changes the college can make, and how much they'll have to pay.

Last month, the board approved a lease for the Raiders to use the stadium.

Board members still plan to have the stadium built in time for the 2020 season.