UPDATE APRIL 4: The woman who first contacted 13 Action News about the apparent squatters says they left soon after our report and haven't returned since.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Neighbors said squatters have moved into a home near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives.



Jace Radke, the spokesman for the city of Las Vegas, said Code Enforcement is currently investigating the property.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers have been called out to the home eight times this year.

"The guy that was mad pulls a bat out of his car," said mom Krysty Gaytan.

Gaytan said her entire life has changed since the alleged squatters moved in next door.

Gaytan has also installed a new security system.

"When I go to sleep, I have to turn it on," she said.

13 Action News looked up the listed owner on Clark County's website.

We spoke with the widow of that owner. She stated the men do not have permission to be staying inside the property.

However, the two men, who declined to give their names, claimed the widow was their landlord.

"Really why are you bothering us? I'm sure there's thousands of other squatters," said one of the men, "... And we're not even squatting."

The men declined to provide a lease or a copy of a rent check; however, one man stated he was willing to leave if the widow asked him to get off the property.

When 13 Action News got the widow on the phone, the man shut the door and hid behind a window screen.

"You guys are making a problem out of this," he said, "... There's a way to get through this process."