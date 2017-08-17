Woman thanks Action News 13 for exposing squatters | Squatter Spotters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UPDATE AUG. 16: An elderly woman living near Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard says that the squatters are gone after we did a story about them back in April.

ORIGINAL STORY

An elderly woman living near Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard says homeless people have set up camp near utility boxes inches away from her home.

Sylvia Alberts says she doesn't have a computer or smartphone and decided to write a letter to 13 Action News looking for help.

"I feel helpless and scared," she wrote.

Alberts says the problem has been going for years. She says she's seen people using the bathroom right outside her window, and once even saw two men bathing each other.

Alberts says the area they're sleeping has several water and electrical units, and the homeless have been plugging in phones and laptops to outlets along the wall.

There is a wall and no trespassing side along the other side of the units facing another complex, but not in front of Alberts' home.

13 Action News reached out to her complex management. They said they're aware of the issue, but said the boxes are owned by utility companies.

The water district sent out crews to assess the situation Wednesday. They said although they saw evidence of a homeless camp, their equipment wasn't damaged.

NV Energy also said they would look into the situation.

Alberts just wants something done. She says she enjoys retirement in Las Vegas, but is considering moving back to her native Iowa because of the problem.

"My dream is shattered," she says.