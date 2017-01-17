SQUATTER SPOTTERS: A condo takeover

Squatters in your neighborhood or on your block are one thing, but one Las Vegas woman says there are squatters in her building.

Cid Ernst owns a condo near Torrey Pines Drive and U.S. 95 and says the unit above is now home to squatters.

"We just invested $40,000 into that place. All new windows, and everything," said Ernst. "I don't want it burnt down; I don't want my renters run off."

Ernst said her renters are OK for now, despite the fact that the squatters are destroying the unit right over their heads.

"If anything happens there, we have common walls, and right now they've got a big leak. They're just dismantling whatever they can," said Ernst.

Ernst told 13 Action News the property is going up for auction. The management company was closed Monday, so we could not ask them about what they're doing. But Ernst said nothing seems to be getting the squatters out.

"They keep getting notices but nobody leaves," she said. "They just stay there and just keep taking doors down and whatever they can sell."

