SQUATTERS: Neighbor chases out people with baseball bat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Neighbors living near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway say they've been fed up with several people living in an abandoned home.

The neighborhood is a historic area, and the squatter house was once owned by 1960s singer Mel Carter.

Neighbors say the most recent homeowner lost his home back in November, and last month, the owner was listed as a Dallas-based bank.

They say since then, several people have moved in. They tried knocking on the door, but they would leave and then come again.

Finally, a neighbor took matters into his own hands, grabbing a baseball bat and chasing the squatters out.

That neighbor also told the Clark County he would contact 13 Action News if the issue wasn't resolved quickly. Sure enough, crews were out Wednesday, turning off the lights and boarding up the property.

Neighbors say they're proud of their vigilante neighbor for getting things done.

"That's pretty funny," one neighbor said. "I'm glad he got them out."