Spring Valley playground fire under investigation

A local playground looks more like a crime scene after two fires a month apart on Flamingo Road near Buffalo Drive.

While the smaller playground at Spring Valley Community Park is open, the bigger one is taped off.

"I was like surprised when I saw the park was all messed up and like melted," said one disappointed child.

Neighbors said they think the homeless are responsible. 13 Action News was told they sleep in the children's play tubes and allegedly start fires in trash cans below to stay warm.

Some members of the community said they're concerned about potential health risks.

Several doctors tell 13 Action News that bacteria and viruses ordinarily don't live long outside of the body.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin confirmed the two fires but was not able to comment further.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Kulin said it would take approximately six months to fix the playground.

