South Tropicana Avenue pedestrian bridge set to open on Christmas Eve

The newly refurbished south pedestrian bridge at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, which links the Excalibur and Tropicana hotel-casinos, will reopen by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The 22-year-old bridge received new escalators and low energy glass and air-conditioning units to the elevators. Other aesthetic improvements include new tempered glass windscreens, polished aluminum panel cladding, and new lighted hand railings.

Crews will start on the east pedestrian bridge at the intersection on Jan. 3, 2017. The $30 million upgrade of all four bridges is being carefully scheduled around large events, shows, and conventions, and is expected to finish by mid-2018.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia says that the project is designed to improve the safety and efficiency of pedestrian traffic and "inject some added glamor to the Strip" with a more contemporary look.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -