Son charged with taking more than $80K from father in guardianship case

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced that Yohannes Habtemicael, 27, of Washoe County, was arrested on one count of exploitation of an older person, one count of theft and one count of embezzlement of an older person.

The alleged crimes were committed between August 2014 and November 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, Habtemicael was appointed as the permanent guardian of his 67-year-old father Tewolde Habtemicael and his estate, after it was determined that he was unable to care for himself.

As a guardian, Yohannes Habtemicael was entrusted with funds for the limited purpose of providing for his father’s care.

However, he allegedly subsequently converted more than $80,000 of his father’s funds for his own personal use.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Ronda Clifton.

CARSON CITY (KTNV) -