Some Albertsons, Vons stores reducing hours

Several 24-hour Albertsons and Vons grocery stores in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City are changing their hours in an effort to "strengthen operational efficiencies," according to a spokesperson for the stores.



The new operating hours will be 5 a.m. to midnight daily. The stores include:

Albertsons, 11720 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Albertsons, 7350 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Albertsons, 1008 Nevada Highway, Boulder City

Vons, 6450 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas

Vons, 475 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas

Vons, 2667 E. Windmill Parkway, Henderson

Vons, 2511 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson

None of the employees are expected to be impacted by the reduction in hours,

There have been several store closings in the past few months in the Las Vegas valley.



Save-A-Lot announced last week that it would be closing several locations in Nevada and California.



A Kmart store in Henderson and Macy's at Boulevard Mall also announced their closures recently.