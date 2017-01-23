Some Albertsons, Vons stores reducing hours

Several 24-hour Albertsons and Vons grocery stores in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City are changing their hours in an effort to "strengthen operational efficiencies," according to a spokesperson for the stores.
The new operating hours will be 5 a.m. to midnight daily. The stores include:
Albertsons, 11720 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Albertsons, 7350 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Albertsons, 1008 Nevada Highway, Boulder City
Vons, 6450 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas
Vons, 475 E. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas
Vons, 2667 E. Windmill Parkway, Henderson
Vons, 2511 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson
None of the employees are expected to be impacted by the reduction in hours,
There have been several store closings in the past few months in the Las Vegas valley.
Save-A-Lot announced last week that it would be closing several locations in Nevada and California.