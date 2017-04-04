A smoke shop near Maryland Parkway and Pebble Road is getting strong reactions after an act of bravery.



We've been here before -- back in February, a clerk wouldn't open the register for a burglar despite being held up with a gun. The suspect ended up walking away with only a pack of cigarettes.



Recently the store was hit by another would-be thief. A man tried to swipe merchandise off the shelves, but one of the employees chased after him. The employee caught up with the suspect and managed to get the merchandise back.

Apparently many people have been impressed by the courage of the store's employees. Sales have gone through the roof since the original story in February.