LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Smith's grocery store near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Lane was closed Tuesday after a coolant leaked.

Around 4 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to initial reports of a fire. There was a haze in the store so employees and customers were evacuated.



The source of the haze was later determined to be the refrigerant coolant that had leaked out from a freezer compressor. There was no fire.



The Southern Nevada Health District was notified.



No injuries were reported.