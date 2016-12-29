Small earthquake felt early Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas

A small earthquake shook parts of northwest Las Vegas Thursday morning.



According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas in the Spring Mountains.

It happened at 3:45 a.m.

Nevada is one of the most seismically active states in the United States. Two 5.7 magnitude quakes struck just after midnight Wednesday near Hawthorne.

No damage has been reported.