Small earthquake felt early Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas

A small earthquake shook parts of northwest Las Vegas Thursday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 15 miles northwest of Las Vegas in the Spring Mountains.
It happened at 3:45 a.m.
Nevada is one of the most seismically active states in the United States. Two 5.7 magnitude quakes struck just after midnight Wednesday near Hawthorne.
No damage has been reported.
Lots of stories made headlines this year. Some were good, some were bad. But whatever they were, they definitely got you guys talking.
A couple is in hot water after an incident on flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and it was all caught on camera.
A video of a young boy's reaction after receiving a suit he wanted for Christmas goes viral.
A BASE jumper in Arizona is recovering after a jump went bad.
A fight between shoe store employees and a determined customer was caught on camera at a South Florida mall.
Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.