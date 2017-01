According to a tweet from International Game Technology (IGT), one lucky winner from the New York, New York hotel-casino won over $1 million at a Wheel of Fortune machine.



IGT made the announcement at 9:19 p.m. Sunday. The total came out to $1,156,474.

#IGTJackpots Wheel Of Fortune $1 just hit at New York - New York in Las Vegas, NV for $1,156,473.78. Congrats to the latest winner! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) January 30, 2017