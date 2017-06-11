Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 70°
Daxton Beck, the son of the late Metro officer Alyn Beck, graduated high school Saturday with more than 100 officers on hand to support him.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The son of a murdered police officer graduated high school Saturday, and more than 100 members of the department were there for support.
Three years ago, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were shot in an ambush attack while they ate lunch.
Beck's son, Daxton, received his diploma from Arbor View High School to a chorus of cheers.
"We support him," said Sgt. Eric Hutcherson, a personal friend of the Beck family. "It's been three years but we still haven't forgot."
Hutcherson says the Beck and Soldo families have become an important part of the Las Vegas police family.
The sea of uniformed officers was quite a sight, and it sent an unmistakable message of support.
"Thank you for always being there the past long, long time," Daxton Beck said. "Being there for me and just helping me along my journey."
Daxton says he'll be going on a church mission for two years.
His younger sister, Abby, played in the orchestra at Saturday's ceremony. She'll graduate from Arbor View in two years.
Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.
Moschino’s modern showgirl can’t leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.
Police in Connecticut are investigating the possibility that some cupcakes passed out by a student were tainted with bodily fluids.
A marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts is serving "Pot Pizzas" to patients.
Officers in New Mexico come to the rescue of a choking puppy.