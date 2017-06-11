LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The son of a murdered police officer graduated high school Saturday, and more than 100 members of the department were there for support.

Three years ago, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were shot in an ambush attack while they ate lunch.

Beck's son, Daxton, received his diploma from Arbor View High School to a chorus of cheers.

"We support him," said Sgt. Eric Hutcherson, a personal friend of the Beck family. "It's been three years but we still haven't forgot."

Hutcherson says the Beck and Soldo families have become an important part of the Las Vegas police family.

The sea of uniformed officers was quite a sight, and it sent an unmistakable message of support.

"Thank you for always being there the past long, long time," Daxton Beck said. "Being there for me and just helping me along my journey."

Daxton says he'll be going on a church mission for two years.

His younger sister, Abby, played in the orchestra at Saturday's ceremony. She'll graduate from Arbor View in two years.