UPDATE: Off-duty officer identified in robbery, shooting

LATEST: The off-duty officer was identified as 48-year-old Detective Lance Spiotto, who has been with the department since August 1994.

Detective Spiotto is currently assigned to the LVMPD Investigative Services Division, Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau, and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

UPDATE DEC. 21: Employees at the West Flamingo Animal Hospital are trying to get back to normal after the robbery and shooting Monday.



Shaken employees were catching up on work after the office was closed for 10 hours.



Employees are thankful the off-duty officer stepped in and say his dog may get some extra treats as a thank you.

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody following a barricade situation near Wynn and Viking roads. He has not yet been identified.

Police are still investigating whether the suspect fired any shots but did confirm the off-duty officer did.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working a robbery and off-duty officer-involved shooting in the 5400 block of West Flamingo Road near Lindell Road.

The off-duty officer got involved after a suspect tried to rob the West Flamingo Animal Hospital.



A doctor inside the office told 13 Action News the robber walked in with a hoodie and bandanna covering his face and put a gun to the face of one of the employees.



The off-duty officer received cuts to the head but is otherwise OK.

Police are continuing to look for the suspect. People were evacuated near Wynn and Viking roads as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Officers searching for suspect in reported robbery and off-duty officer involved shooting. Early word is officer not injured. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/75iN2crxrK — Bryan Callahan (@BCallahanKTNV) December 19, 2016

