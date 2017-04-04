Shopping Trends: 3 things millennials don't buy

Sometimes people categorize millennials as lazy and now they're even being accused of killing businesses by making products go extinct. Donna Ruko has a list of items some say are disappearing before your eyes.

1. No Bar Soap

According to consumer research firm Mintel the market for bar soap is declining and one of the reasons is almost 1/2 of Purell-generation consumers believe bar soaps are covered with germs from other people who've used them. Whether that's fact or phobia, experts agree washing your hands is the most effective way of preventing the spread of illness and infection...so wash up! Just remember when washing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 20 seconds of scrubbing is a good way to judge the time.

2. No Breakfast Cereal

Breakfast used to include a nice bowl of cereal, but not anymore. The New York Times reports that millennials don't like cereal for breakfast because you have to sit down to eat it and that's inconvenient. Even though they don't eat it for breakfast, they will have it as a snack.

3. No Napkins

The Washington Post reports that millennials who like to live simply are leaving napkins off their shopping lists since it is one less thing to buy and instead using paper towels.

