Severe weather claims at least 4 lives

Parts of the Southeast were under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches on Monday, one day after at least four people died in the severe weather.

Edrick Alexander's daughter and girlfriend were killed when the storm destroyed their mobile home in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

"She was a very loved woman," Edrick said. "The love of my life. My daughter, everything. I can't even talk now."

At least three tornados were reported in the state Sunday night. Still, relatives were unprepared for the worst.

"I seen the hail falling and everything but never expected for this to actually come about happening, says relative Sheryle Rubin. "Sad."

In Mississippi, rescue teams used boats just before sunrise Monday to evacuate people from a flooded apartment complex while water covered parts of their cars. Police in Jackson posted pictures of a flooded creek after a woman died when her car submerged in flood waters in another part of the state Monday.

Images of trees on homes are common place right now. A family in Alabama is now doing their best to clear their home before more rain comes after a tree fell on top of it. And just miles from the Alabama state line, students at the University of West Florida, hurried to shield themselves from heavy wind and rain.

Winds ripped the roof of a fire station in Carrollton, Georgia off today after what could possibly be another tornado. Video of what could be cloud rotation, was taken just outside of Atlanta. In Augusta, storms brought The Masters Tournament to a standstill this afternoon.

And while they brace for more severe weather in the coming days, weather experts say thunderstorms will continue to dominate throughout the spring across the Southeastern United States.

The fourth death that we know of happened in Mississippi. A woman died after a tree fell onto her house.