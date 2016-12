LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail is investigating a crash on Boulder Highway Tuesday evening.



The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection with East Desert Inn Road. Police confirmed that a male 71-year-old pedestrian has died as a result of the crash.

Police said a Lexus was traveling south on Boulder Highway when it struck a pedestrian. The driver of the Lexus remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.



Southbound Boulder Highway was closed in the area of the crash for hours.

#Breaking: Serious wreck has closed southbound Boulder Highway at Desert Inn. Metro is on scene. pic.twitter.com/LVWUj0kyDm — Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) December 21, 2016



Police aren't sure if the pedestrian had the right of way because witnesses gave conflicting statements about whether he was crossing when the signal said, "DO NOT WALK."

The Clark County coroner will release the identity of the victim.

This was the 120th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2016.