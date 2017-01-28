UPDATE: Motorcycle crashes into car, car flips over

UPDATE AT 4 PM: Police released more information about the crash near Rancho and Torrey Pines.

According to evidence at the scene and witness statements, a 2016 Yamaha R1 motorcycle was speeding on Rancho Drive. At the same time, a 1994 Toyota corolla made a left turn on Torrey Pines Drive and was struck by the motorcycle. The impact caused the Toyota to roll over onto its roof.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Toyota driver was also taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

UPDATE AT 8:30 AM: Police say that the motorcyclist is in critical condition and their Fatal Detail has been called out to investigate the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near Rancho and Torrey Pines drives.



It was reported at 6:48 a.m. Friday.



The crash is causing traffic delays in the area. Motorists should consider alternate routes.

Police say that speed is a factor, but did not specify who was speeding.



This is developing story. Check back for updates.