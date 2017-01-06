Serendipity 3 closes on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A popular restaurant at Caesars Palace hotel-casino has closed.



According to Caesars Entertainment, Serendipity 3 is now closed and Stripside Café & Bar is anticipated to open this weekend. Stripside Café & Bar is anticipated to open this weekend.



Part of the statement from Caesars Entertainment on the new restaurant:



"Our talented culinary team has created a menu of fresh, casual cuisine with premiere Las Vegas Strip views. The menu will showcase extensive offerings with delicious soups, salads, gourmet burgers and oven-fired pizzas among many other dishes. The restaurant will also serve breakfast all day with signature items such as Brioche French Toast and the Stripside breakfast along with a robust early morning cocktail menu."



Serendipity 3 was known for its desserts, including its frozen hot chocolate and its deep fried Oreo sundae.