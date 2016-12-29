Security increases in Las Vegas as New Year's Eve approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Security has started increasing in the days leading up to New Year's Eve Saturday in Las Vegas.

The signs implying "See Something. Say Something." have shown up on valley roads.



It is not unusual to see these signs up when there are big events that amass a large number of people. They are there to serve as a reminder to be vigilant.



The National Guard will also have its eye on McCarran International Airport. A team of 40 uniformed soldiers will join local police at the airport from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.



They say it's not due to any specific threat, but they want to be prepared if there is an emergency.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expecting 320,000 visitors over the New Year's weekend -- about 1,000 more than last year. All visitors are expected to spend $215 million, the same as last year.

Meanwhile, a Clark County ordinance is now in effect, banning backpacks, large bags, strollers, luggage, coolers, etc., during New Year's Eve festivities on the Las Vegas Strip.