UPDATE: All clear after Sears evacuation near 215 beltway and Flamingo

KTNV Staff
12:33 PM, Dec 28, 2016
4:25 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Police and firefighters were telling people to evacuate a Sears near the 215 beltway and Flamingo Road.

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
UPDATE: The package has been deemed safe.
 
ORIGINAL STORY:
 
Police and firefighters are telling people to evacuate a Sears in the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive.
 
Evacuations began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a suspicious package was found.
 
 
Southbound Grand Canyon Drive is closed at Peace Way. Drivers should avoid the area. The investigation is still active.

