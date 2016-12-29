UPDATE: All clear after Sears evacuation near 215 beltway and Flamingo

UPDATE: The package has been deemed safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police and firefighters are telling people to evacuate a Sears in the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive.

Evacuations began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a suspicious package was found.

People told to leave Sears. Fire and police here now. Near 215 and flamingo. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/h3OGsgemjY — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) December 28, 2016

Southbound Grand Canyon Drive is closed at Peace Way. Drivers should avoid the area. The investigation is still active.

