Rosie's Den Cafe & Saloon set on fire again

Fire investigators are looking into why Rosie's Den caught fire this week. They believe it was arson.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District investigators are looking into two fires at Rosie's Den.
Rosie's Den Cafe & Saloon, off U.S. Highway 93 in northwest Arizona, was set on fire Aug. 3 for the second time in under a week.
The first fire occurred on July 31 and less than four days later the owner received a familiar call. This time officers found gas cans near the restaurant and were questioning a person of interest.
They believe both fires are arson.
During the first fire, investigators said a small safe was also stolen from the business.
Anyone with information regarding these fires are asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.