Rosie's Den Cafe & Saloon set on fire again

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District investigators are looking into two fires at Rosie's Den.

Rosie's Den Cafe & Saloon, off U.S. Highway 93 in northwest Arizona, was set on fire Aug. 3 for the second time in under a week.



The first fire occurred on July 31 and less than four days later the owner received a familiar call. This time officers found gas cans near the restaurant and were questioning a person of interest.

They believe both fires are arson.

During the first fire, investigators said a small safe was also stolen from the business.

Anyone with information regarding these fires are asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753 or Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.