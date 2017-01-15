About 200 tons of rock and debris fell onto the Scenic Drive at Zion National Park around 6 p.m. Friday. The rock slide covered both lanes of the road, making it impassable by vehicle.



No one was injured during the incident.



Twelve vehicles were trapped on the other side of the debris. Zion Lodge personnel helped shuttle the passengers of eleven vehicles to their respective hotels. One party decided to remain since they had adequate provisions for the night. They will be evacuated on Saturday.



The Temple of Sinawava and Weeping Rock trailheads are closed, and visitors are not allowed to walk past the Grotto. The Lower Emerald Pools Trail and part of Sand Bench Trail are also closed due to unrelated landslides.



More landslides are possible. Road crews and geologists are waiting for the area to dry before removing the debris, making repairs and reopening the roadway.