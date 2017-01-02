UPDATE: Roads back open on Mt. Charleston

UPDATE: The Nevada Highway Patrol said that all roads to Mt. Charleston are back open as of 4:45 p.m.

Tomorrow is expected to be another heavy traffic day on the mountain, but with more locals going than tourists. Troopers advise that travelers dial 511 for road conditions before heading up the mountain.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation says that Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon Roads are closed due to extremely heavy traffic.

Closures started around 2:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Earlier today travel to Mount Charleston was limited to residents and Lee Canyon ticket holders, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.