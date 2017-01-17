CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rival company blamed for hitting truck on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Dallas White restoration company near Patrick Lane and Eastern Avenue claims a driver for a competing company was caught on camera ramming into one of their work trucks Sunday night.

It all happened in the parking lot of Dallas White. Video shows what appears to be a truck from their competitor, Westside Restoration, inching up to the parked truck, finding the right angle and then ramming the truck to side before backing up and driving off.

When Kato McKay found his truck, his boss initially thought it may have been accident. Then they looked at surveillance and now believe it was done on purpose. They say instead of exiting onto the main road, the truck deliberately went through their parking lot instead.

"It's hilarious," McKay says. "Why would you do that?"

They says it may have been jealousy from a competing competitor.

Dallas White president Brian Whiteway says their competitors moved in a few doors down recently. Whiteway says his company has become one of the fastest growing companies in the valley.

"I hope this is an isolated incident," Whiteway says.

He says he's surprised why what happened because his company was helpful to his rivals when they first moved in.

We spoke with a manager at the competing company. She admits it was their truck and says an employee stole the truck when the video happened. She says once she found out, that employee was fired.

Both sides are moving forward with filing police reports.