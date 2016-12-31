Restaurants at LINQ Promenade closed due to gas leak

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Restaurants at the LINQ Promenade were closed as a result of a gas leak Friday. LINQ Promenade was notified by Southwest Gas that there was a gas leak and gas lines were shut off. Brooklyn Bowl and AmeriCAN Beer & Cocktails are open for drinks while Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar have a limited menu available.
The retail shops, High Roller and nearby hotels are not affected and remain open.
Friday evening update: pic.twitter.com/axvf8cgm9x— LINQ Promenade (@LinqPromenade) December 31, 2016
Friday evening update: pic.twitter.com/axvf8cgm9x
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
